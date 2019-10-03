Your mega Halloween events guide for KC area, from pumpkin patches to haunted houses

Carolyn’s Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch in Liberty is just one of many farms open for fall. The Star

It might seem as if the Halloween seasons starts earlier and earlier all the time. That’s because it does.

Nowadays, as soon as Labor Day is in the rear-view mirror, the orange and black decorations come out and at least some Halloween attractions open.

The West Bottoms’ world-class haunted houses (Edge of Hell, Beast and Macabre Cinema) opened the first weekend of September and will operate through the holiday, as will numerous other scare-inducing diversions.

The story is much the same for activities geared for families.

Traditional area venues such as Carolyn’s Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch, Louisburg Cider Mill, Faulkner’s Pumpkin Ranch, the Liberty Corn Maze and Johnson Farms are already open, as is Pumpkin Hollow at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead.

Worlds of Fun (Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest) and Sea Life Kansas City (Spooky Seas) also have ongoing events, while the Kansas City Zoo (Hoots and Howls, starting Oct. 5) and Legoland Discovery Center (Brick or Treat, starting Oct. 11) will get into the Halloween spirit shortly.

Other events for families dot the upcoming schedule, including Pumpkins on Parade (Oct. 19, Cave Springs Park), the Kansas City Halloween Extravaganza (Oct. 20, Hy-Vee Arena), two Enchanted Forests (Oct. 24, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, and Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, George Owens Nature Park) and Spookfest (Oct. 27, Science City).

Here is our full mega list of the area’s Halloween activities.

Haunted houses and tours

Through Oct. 26

1859 Jail Ghost Tours

7, 8 and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 217 N. Main, Independence. jchs.org, 816-252-7454. $18-$22.

Mount Washington Manor Haunted House

7-10 p.m. (or later) Friday-Saturday. 9515 E. Independence Ave., Independence. mtwashingtonmanor.com. Phone. $5-$10.

Through Nov. 2

Edge of Hell, Beast and Macabre Cinema

Edge of Hell and Beast will open at 6:30 or 7:30 p.m., Macabre at 8 p.m. Runs Friday-Saturday through Oct. 12; Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20 and 25-27; and Oct. 30-31; also, Edge of Hell and Beast will be open Oct. 17 and 24, and Nov. 1-2. 1300 W. 12th. fullmoonprod.com, 816-842-4280. $27 (combo and VIP tickets $42-$95).

The Edge of Hell is located in Kansas City's West Bottoms. File The Star

Oct. 4-Nov. 2

Exiled KC

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 11-12, Oct. 18-19, Oct. 25-26, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2. ZipKC, 12829 Loring, Bonner Springs. exiledkc.com, 913-276-0018. $25-$30.

Oct. 5

Vaile Mansion Ghost Hunt

8 p.m. Vaile Victorian Mansion, 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. hauntedrooms.com. $99.

Oct. 12

Big Shoal Cemetery Tour

1 p.m. Big Shoal Cemetery, 4125 NE 64th, Gladstone. atkinsjohnsonfarm.com, 816-423-4107. $10.

Oct. 18-19 and 25-26

Ghost Tours

6:30 p.m. Wornall House, 6115 Wornall. wornallmajors.org, 816-444-1858. $15-$20.

Paranormal Investigations

10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Wornall House, 6115 Wornall. wornallmajors.org, 816-444-1858. $50.

Oct. 19

Carved Haunted Trail

6 p.m.-midnight. Riverside Waterfall, 1920 NW Platte, Riverside. carvedexperience.com. $10.

Haunted & Historic Spaces Tours

6-10:30 p.m. Downtown Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org. $25.

Oct. 25-26

Fort Leavenworth Haunted Tours

5:45-9 p.m. Frontier Army Museum, Fort Leavenworth. ffam.us. $20.

Oct. 25

Paranormal Tours

8 p.m. Vaile Victorian Mansion, 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. eventbrite.com/event/66417142461. $60; sold out.

Oct. 26

Halloween Ghost Hunt

8 p.m. Bingham-Waggoner Estate, 313 W. Pacific, Independence. eventbrite.com/event/66417824501. $65; sold out.

Pumpkins, corn mazes, forests and farms

Through Oct. 27

Liberty Corn Maze

5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 17607 NE 52nd, Liberty. libertycornmaze.mazeplay.com, 816-820-5388. $9.48-$11.38.

Through Oct. 31

Carolyn’s Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch

10 a.m.-7 p.m. 17607 NE 52nd, Liberty. carolynscountrycousins.com. $11.95-$21.95.

Faulkner’s Pumpkin Ranch

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Faulkner’s Ranch, 10600 Raytown Road. faulknersranch.com/pumpkin-season, 816-761-5055. $5-$10.

Johnson Farms

Noon-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday. 17701 Holmes, Belton. johnsonfarms.net, 816-331-1067. $7-$13.

Louisburg Cider Mill Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 14730 Kansas 68, Louisburg. louisburgcidermill.com, 913-837-5202. $6-$10.

Louisburg Cider Mill in Kansas features a corn maze and pumpkin patch. File The Star

Pumpkin Hollow

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer, Overland Park. drfarmstead.org, 913-897-2360. $7-$11.

Weston Orchard and Vineyard

9 a.m.-5 p.m. 18545 County Road H, Weston. orchardweston.com, 816-253-8240. $5-$7.

Through Nov. 3

Fall Festival

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Weston Red Barn Farm. westonredbarnfarm.com, 816-386-5437. Free.

Oct. 5

Whimsical Woods

1-4 p.m. Ernie Miller Nature Center, 909 N. Kansas 7, Olathe. jcprd.com, 913-826-2800. $5-$8.

Oct. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26

Gieseke Farms Haunted Hayride

7:30-10 p.m. 4225 NW 56th. facebook.com/giesekefarms. $10

Oct. 12

Magic Woods

4-9 p.m. Lakeside Nature Center, Swope Park, 4701 E. Gregory. lakesidenaturecenter.org, 816-513-8960. $5.

Oct. 17-20

oKCtoberfest

10 a.m.-6 p.m. KC Pumpkin Patch, 13875 S. Gardner, Olathe. kcpumpkinpatch.com, 913-484-6251. $15.

Oct. 18-19 and 25-26

Enchanted Forest

7-9 p.m. George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck, Independence. georgeowensnaturepark.org, 816-325-7115. $3.

Night of the Living Farm

6-9 p.m. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer, Overland Park. drfarmstead.org, 913-897-2360. $9-$10.

Oct. 19

Pumpkins on Parade

4:30-9 p.m. Cave Springs Park, 8701 Gregory. cavespring.org, 816-659-1945. Free.

Oct. 24

Enchanted Forest

5:30-8:30 p.m. Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, Lenexa. lenexa.com, 913-477-7500. Free.

Oct. 26

Historical Hauntings

6-8:30 p.m. Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th. shawneetown.org. 913-248-2360. Free; $1 suggested donation.

Ponies and Pumpkins

Noon-4 p.m. Little Blue Valley Park, 75th and Noland. kcparks.org/event/ponies-and-pumpkins. Free.

Spooky Springs Halloween Bash

6-9 p.m. Adam’s Pointe Golf Course, 1601 NE R.D. Mize, Blue Springs. bluespringsgov.com/1706/spooky-springs-halloween-bash, 816-228-0137. $6-$10.

Music and movies

Oct. 5

Kansas City Horror Club Drive-In

4 p.m. B&B Theatres Twin Drive In, 1320 NE Missouri 291. eventbrite.com/event/66819612259. $10 per car.

Oct. 11-31

“The Rocky Horror Show” Live Staging

8 p.m. (two midnight Saturday showings; 7 p.m. party Oct. 31). Prohibition Hall, 1118 McGee. rockyhorrorkc.com. $25 ($125 for party).

Oct. 17

Zombie Walk

6 p.m. South Park, Lawrence. thegranada.com. Free.

Oct. 19

“Frankenstein”

Tour, 6 p.m.; movie, 7 p.m. Elmwood Cemetery, 4900 E. Truman. kcfilmfest.org. $20-$40.

Oct. 25

“Hocus Pocus”

6 p.m. Zona Rosa Square, 8721 N. Stoddard. zonarosa.com, 816-587-8180. Free.

Oct. 26

Halloween Disco

7:30 p.m. VooDoo, Harrah’s Casino, 1 Riverboat. voodookc.com, 816-472-7777. $14.75-$29.75.

Oct. 29

“The Phantom of the Opera” silent film and organ

7 p.m. Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway. kcsymphony.org, 816-471-0400. $25-$55.

Oct. 31

Halloween with Kottonmouth Kings

7:30 p.m. Riot Room, 4048 Broadway. theriotroom.com, 816-442-8179. $20.

Nightmare on Main Street

8 p.m. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, 1228 Main. arvestbanktheatre.com. $18-$35.

Netfl!x &Thrill Halloween Ball

8 p.m. RecordBar, 1520 Grand. therecordbar.com, 816-753-5207. $10.

Halloween with The Marcus King Band

8 p.m. The Truman, 801 E. Truman. thetrumankc.com, 816-205-8560. $25-$75.

Running

Oct. 5

Great Pumpkin Run

9 a.m. Hy-Vee Arena, 1800 Genessee. thegreatpumpkinrun.com. $45-$50.

Oct. 6

Scarecrow 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Walk

7:30 a.m. Linden Square, 602 NE 70th, Gladstone. gladstone.mo.us. $15-$25.

Oct. 26

Graveyard 5K Run and Walk

9 a.m. Elmwood Cemetery, 4900 E. Truman. eventbrite.com/event/66352246355. $25-$35.

Monster Dash 5K

6 p.m. Unity Village, 1901 NW Blue Parkway. kcmonsterdash.com, 816-569-4508. $32-$40.

Oct. 27

Monster Dash 5K

8 a.m. South Creek Office Park, 7200 W. 132nd Street, Overland Park. kcmonsterdash.com, 816-569-4508. $32-$40.

Other adult stuff

Oct. 3

Witches Eve

5-8 p.m. Downtown Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org. Free.

Oct. 19

Boo ’n Brew

3-6 p.m. Town Center Plaza, 5000 W. 119th, Leawood. towncenterplaza.com, 913-498-1111. Free.

Boo Ball

6 p.m. Pavilion at John Knox Village, 520 NW Murray, Lee’s Summit. saintlukesgiving.org, 816-932-1664. $100.

“Victorian Funeral Customs”

5-8 p.m. Vaile Victorian Mansion, 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. vailemansion.org, 816-325-7430. $15-$25.

Oct. 24

Ghouls Night Out

4-8 p.m. Independence Square. visitindependence.com. Free.

Oct. 25 and 31

Halloween Party

6:30 p.m. Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows, Liberty. belvoirwinery.com. 816-200-1811.

Oct. 26

Halloween Party Bar Crawl: CarnEVIL

8 p.m. Kansas City Live! 14th and Walnut. powerandlightdistrict.com. $30-$50.

Nov. 2

Ripper Halloween Party

7 p.m.-Midnight. Big Rip Brewing Company, 216 E. Ninth, North Kansas City. bigripbrewing.com. $35.

Other family stuff

Through Oct. 26

Fright Nights

5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Paradise Park, 1021 NE Colbern, Lee’s Summit. paradise-park.com, 816-246-5224. $15-$45.

Halloween Haunt

6:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. worldsoffun.com, 816-454-4545. $29.99-$114.99.

Through Oct. 27

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. worldsoffun.com, 816-454-4545. $29.99-$114.99.

Worlds of Fun features The Great Pumpkin Fest and a Halloween Haunt. File The Star

Through Oct. 31

Spooky Seas

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Sea Life Kansas City, 2450 Grand. visitsealife.com/kansas-city. $16.95-$44.95.

Oct. 5

Scarecrow Festival

9:30-11:30 a.m. Downtown Shawnee. visitshawneeks.com/event/scarecrow-festival-2019, 913-631-6545. Free.

Oct. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20

Hoots and Howls

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive. 816-513-5800. kansascityzoo.org. Included in admission, $6.50-$16.

Oct. 11-31

Brick or Treat

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Legoland Discovery Center, 2475 Grand. legolanddiscoverycenter.com/kansascity, 816-471-4386. $19.95-$27.95.

Oct. 12

HOWLoween

1-2:30 p.m. Waggin’ Trail Dog Park, NE 32nd and Swift, North Kansas City. kcparks.org/event/howloween-2018. $5 per dog.

Oct. 19

Prowl at the Park

5-8 p.m. Weston Bend State Park, 16600 Missouri 45 North, Weston. mostateparks.com/event/82946/prowl-park, 816-640-5443. Free.

Pumpkin Palooza

9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunflower House, 15440 W. 65th, Shawnee. sunflowerhouse.org, 913-631-5800. Free.

Trick-or-Treat with Trucks in Tow

Noon-3 p.m. Independence Center, 18801 E. 39th, Independence. shopindependencecenter.com/events/truck-or-treat. Free.

Oct. 20

Kansas City Halloween Extravaganza

2-5 p.m. Hy-Vee Arena, 1800 Genessee. eventbrite.com/event/69145360635. $9.

Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead

1-4 p.m. Kansas City Museum at Corinthian Hall, 3218 Gladstone. kansascitymuseum.org. Free.

Oct. 24-Nov. 2

“Count Dracula,” Theatre for Young America

7 p.m. City Stage Theatre, Union Station. tya.org. $12

Oct. 25

Trunk or Treat

6-7 p.m. Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd. kcparks.org/event/trunk-or-treat-2. Free.

Oct. 26

Halloween Happenings

2-3:30 p.m. Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive. merriam.org/478/halloween-happenings, 913-322-5550. Free.

Boos, Barks & Badges Halloween Parade

10 a.m. City Hall Plaza, Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org, 816-246-6598. Free.

Kid Safe Halloween

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 NE Barry. shoalcreeklivinghistorymuseum.com, 816-792-2655. Free.

No Trick Our Treat: Not Your Mummy’s Halloween House Party

4-9 p.m. Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose, Lenexa. lenexapublicmarket.com, 913-477-7516. Free.

Trick-or-Treating

2-4 p.m. Downtown Overland Park. downtownop.org/halloween. Free.

Truck or Treat

8-11 a.m. Municipal Services Service Center, 7700 Cottonwood, Lenexa. lenexa.com. Free.

Oct. 26-27

Boo-Tastic Fun

Noon-4 p.m. Crown Center Shops, Level 1 Atrium. crowncenter.com, 816-274-8444. Free.

Boo at the Zoo

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive. 816-513-5800. kansascityzoo.org. Included in admission, $6.50-$16.

Prowl-o-Ween Festival

11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Cedar Cove Feline Sanctuary & Education Center, Louisburg. saveoursiberians.org. $7-$9.

Oct. 27

Healthy Halloween Spooktacular

9 a.m.-noon. Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood, Roeland Park. jcprd.com, 913-826-3160. Free.

Spookfest

5-8 p.m. Science City, Union Station. unionstation.org/sciencecity, 816-460-2023. $8.25.

Trunk or Treat

3-6 p.m. Unity Village, 1901 NW Blue Parkway. unityvillagechapel.org. Free.

Oct. 29

Boo Bash

6-8 p.m. Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th, Gardner. gardnerkansas.gov, 913-856-0936. $2-$4.

Oct. 29-30

Garrison Ghoul House

6-9 p.m. Garrison Community Center, 1124 E. Fifth. kcparks.org/event/garrison-ghoul-house-3. $1.

Oct. 31

Brookside Trick or Treat Street

4-6 p.m. Brookside Shopping District, 63rd and Wornall. brooksidekc.org, 816-523-5553. Free.

Scare-It Halloween

5:30-8:30 p.m. Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood, 3218 Gladstone. eventbrite.com/event/59199759073. Free.

Trick or Treat Downtown

5-7 p.m. Downtown Liberty Square. historicdowntownliberty.org, 816-781-3575. Free.

Nov. 2

Central Avenue Dia de los Muertos Parade

5 p.m. Kansas City, Kansas. cabakck.org/dia-de-muertos, 913-281-9222.

Nov. 3

Day of the Dead

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak. nelson-atkins.org, 816-751-1278. Free.