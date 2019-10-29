Wintry mix to arrive in KC Wednesday morning with risk for snow throughout the day

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Kansas City through early Thursday morning.

On Wednesday morning, the area will see a wintry mix — a combination of freezing rain, sleet and perhaps some snowflakes, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

“Hopefully nothing too problematic with the roads, but there could be a few slick spots on some of the bridges and overpasses,” he said. “Where that ends up going during the course of the day will determine how much snow we’re going to get. But I do think that during the afternoon, the snow will start to push more through the metro.”

Accumulation during the day will likely only be a coating.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But the risk for snow continues through the middle and latter parts of Wednesday evening.

The bulk of the winter weather may hold off until Wednesday evening and into the night.

“If that’s the case, we end up with maybe one or two inches of snow,” Lauria said. “If we start to see a little bit more quicker accumulation, the amounts could be a little higher —maybe closer to three or four inches of snow. “

The weather improves for Halloween and through the weekend, with Sunday’s high in the upper 50s.

“Then Monday and Tuesday, the temperatures should be closer to average,” Lauria said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.