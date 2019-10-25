Morning clouds to dissipate, leaving sunny skies and a high of 54 in Kansas City

Friday will start off with cloudy skies, but end on a brighter note.

As the day progresses, the weather system will rotate to the east, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided a weather update to The Star.

Overcast skies and the chance for rain will dissipate, leaving the Kansas City area with a high of 54.

“But for tomorrow we have another wave that will be passing just south and east of us that will crank out some additional clouds,” Ritter said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Areas south and east of Kansas City will see a chance for light rain.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid to upper 50s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.