Your KC-area forecast: Temps will return to 50s, slight chance of rain this weekend

Temperatures will start out between 35 to 40 degrees Friday, but by the afternoon, temperatures in the Kansas City area should warm up to around 55, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria in a weather update to The Star.

On Saturday, Lauria said there’s a slight chance of light rain, but the better chance of rain will be southeast of Kansas City. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Despite a cold front moving through this weekend, temperatures Sunday are expected to be in the mid 50s during the day.

“It could be blustery, but I think for the football game, we’re in good shape for Sunday afternoon,” Lauria said of the upcoming forecast for the Chiefs game.

