Rain to return at end of weekend, but warmer temperatures in forecast first

After a rainy Saturday morning dampened the Kansas City Marathon, temperatures will warm into the mid-60s and 70s for the weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

Frank, who provides weather forecasts to The Star, said he expects the weather to be “very pleasant before more rain arrives” Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach about 66 degrees Saturday afternoon and 70s on Sunday, Frank said.

Rain will return Sunday night, arriving in the area sometime after 7 p.m. and clearing out about 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The storm will bring with it cooler temperatures, in the 50s for the early part of the work week, Frank said.

Morning lows may sit in the high 30s or low 40s.

