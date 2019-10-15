KC events Oct. 17-23: Mac & Cheese Festival, ‘We Will Rock You,’ Deepak Chopra

The “We Will Rock You” musical is coming to Kansas City. Queen Theatrical Productions Ltd

Ms. Pat

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; at Kansas City Improv

Pat Williams was known as Rabbit when she was growing up in Atlanta, and it wasn’t because she was sweet and cuddly. “Rabbit would not hesitate to knock you out,” Williams said in a TV interview two years ago. Williams told her story, which included drugs, prison and much more, in “Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat.” Under her new moniker, Williams is a mother and successful comedian whom producers Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer of “Empire” have tabbed to do a sitcom pilot on Hulu. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $17-$47 through improvkc.com.

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf”

Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Copaken Stage

Kansas City Repertory Theatre will present “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf,” one of American theater’s most acclaimed works after premiering on Broadway in 1976. Written by poet-activist-novelist-playwright Ntozake Shange, it features seven African-American women identified only by the colors they are assigned and consists of poetic monologues accompanied by dance movements and music. Runs through Nov. 10. 816-235-2700. Tickets are $35-$63 through kcrep.org.

“Testify”

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, at City Stage Theater

Trish Mitchell, creative director and author of the “Noah Pals” series of children’s books, wrote an autobiography called “Testify: A Real Life Story of Survival” in 2013 and now is bringing her story to the stage. The local author is producing and directing the play, which traces her life from her traumatic childhood through young adulthood. Tickets are $20-$25 through boxoffice.unionstation.org/shows/testify/events.

KC Mac & Cheese Festival

12:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Berkley Riverfront Park

If a Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner is your idea of a gourmet meal, then you’re in for a treat. Many of the area’s finest restaurants now offer their own versions of your favorite childhood meal, and you will be able to try them and vote for your top choice at the KC Mac & Cheese Festival. Two sessions will begin at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m., each also offering an open bar. Tickets are $59-$79 through kcmacandcheesefest.com.

Nadine Sierra

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Folly Theater

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Nadine Sierra made her professional debut as a teenager with the Palm Beach Opera and since has blossomed into one of opera’s top young sopranos with appearances around the world. She appeals to audiences of classical and non-classical music alike, having released a solo album, “There’s a Place for Us,” last year. Pianist Bryan Wagorn will join Sierra for her Kansas City debut in this Harriman-Jewell Series event. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $31.50-$82 through hjseries.org.

“We Will Rock You”

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Queen not only has had a rebirth on tour (with Adam Lambert in Freddie Mercury’s lead-singing role), but the British rock band’s popularity soared with the Oscar-winning movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 2018. Along the way, the theatrical musical “We Will Rock You,” which premiered in 2002, also has enjoyed a resurgence. It is touring North America, offering renditions of Queen hits “We Are the Champions,” “Somebody to Love,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and many more. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $29.50-$79.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Hollywood Casino 400

1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR playoff series has been going on since Sept. 15 and a bunch of drivers are trying to finish high enough in each race to avoid elimination from the overall hunt. The Hollywood Casino 400 is the sixth of 10 playoff races, sandwiched between the 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Talladega) and the First Data 500 (Martinsville). Also, ARCA Menards Series Championship Race, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 866-460-7223. Tickets for Hollywood Casino 400 are $29-$149 through kansasspeedway.com.

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour

7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

We’re not sure whether Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly ever said they would never be caught dead in Kansas City, but here we are. Just in time for Halloween, apparitions of the two rock ’n’ roll pioneers will appear. The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour will present holograms of Orbison and Holly performing remastered audio of their greatest hits, complete with a live band and backup singers. A company called Base Holograms produces the show that is touring North America and Europe. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $39.50-$79.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Deepak Chopra

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Yardley Hall

Deepak Chopra PEDRO PORTAL EL Nuevo Herald

Renowned doctor, author and alternative medicine proponent Deepak Chopra will appear in support of his new book, “Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential.” Chopra shows how we can venture beyond our daily living and experience heightened states of awareness as well as how we can move beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $45 through jccc.edu/theseries; includes book.

Russian Ballet Theatre, “Swan Lake”

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Folly Theater

The Russian Ballet Theatre, one of several companies of Russian dancers that tour North America, will perform a new production of Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic from choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Teatro Lirico, Omsk State Music Theatre). “Swan Lake,” which the Kansas City Ballet will perform Feb. 14-23, premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre in 1877 and went on to become one of ballet’s most popular works. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $25-$85 through follytheater.org.

Susan Rice

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Unity Temple on the Plaza

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” recently to promote her book, “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For.” Her appearance happened to be on the day President Donald Trump decided to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. Rice, who served under President Barack Obama, told Colbert, “This is bat--- crazy.” She no doubt will have a few other choice words for the current administration when her book-promoting tour stops in Kansas City. 913-384-3126. Tickets are $30 through rainydaybooks.com for one or two people; includes one book.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story”

7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 22-23, at Muriel Kauffman Theater

The Kansas City Broadway Series will bring “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” a concert-style theater touring show with a live band, to Kansas City for just two performances. The show chronicles the history of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to becoming one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their split in 1970. Fans can expect to hear hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “Homeward Bound.” Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $57-$67 through broadwayinkc.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Bands at the Conservatory, Oct. 17, Folly. conservatory.umkc.edu

Point B Dance, “Masque of the Red Death,” Oct. 17, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Heritage Philharmonic, Opening Celebration, Oct. 19, Community of Christ Auditorium. heritagephilharmonic.org

Owen/Cox Dance Group, “Love Songs,” Oct. 19-20, Polsky Theatre. owencoxdance.org

Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “A Schubert Mass,” Oct. 20, Community Christian Church. midwestchamberensemble.org

“Variety” screening with Alloy Orchestra, Oct. 22, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Purna Loka Ensemble, Oct. 23, 1900 Building. 1900bldg.com

Theater

“An Italian Straw Hat,” UMKC Theatre, Oct. 18-27, Spencer Theatre. umkctheatre.org

Illusionist Rick Thomas, Oct. 19, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Comedy

Colin Kane, Oct. 17-19, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

The Raconteurs, Oct. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Bone Thugs -n- Harmony with Tyler Keast, Steddy P and Jordan and more, Oct. 18, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall with Lonnie McFadden, Oct. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Municipal Waste and Napalm Death with Sick Of It All and Take Offense, Oct. 18, Granada. thegranada.com

Poco and Pure Prairie League, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Ruthie Foster, Oct. 18, Folly. follytheater.org

Black Violin, Oct. 19, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Dirt Monkey with Buku, sFam and more, Oct. 19, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Freakers Ball featuring Godsmack, Halestorm and Monster Truck, Oct. 19, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band, The BB King Allstar Horns and more, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Bob Dylan and his Band, Oct. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Oct. 20, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Norman Brown with Euge Groove and Lindsey Webster, Oct. 20, Folly. follytheater.org

Richard Shindell, Oct. 20, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Incubus, Oct. 21, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Oct. 21, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Scarypoolparty, Oct. 21, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Bring Me The Horizon with Sleeping With Sirens and Poppy, Oct. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Explosions In the Sky, Oct. 23, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Los Lonely Boys, Oct. 23, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Visual arts

“Access+Ability,” Oct. 19-Feb. 9, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

Community Day Open House, Oct. 19, Belger Crane Yard Studios. belgerarts.org

Events/festivals/etc.

Holiday Mart, Oct. 17-20, Bartle Hall. jlkc.org/events/holiday-mart

Heart of America Belly Dance Festival, Oct. 18-20, Camelot Ballroom. heartofamericabellydance.com

Kansas City Juggling Festival, Oct. 18-20, Rockhurst High School. kansascityjugglingclub.com

Night of the Living Farm, Oct. 18-29 and 25-26, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org/arboretum

CrossroadsKC Oktoberfest, Oct. 19, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Brew at the Zoo and Wine Too, Oct. 19, Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org/events/brew-zoo-wine

Kansas City Music & Arts Festival, Oct. 19-20, Shawnee Mission Park. kcartsfestival.com

Biruté Mary Galdikas, “Orangutans and Conservation,” Oct. 19, 1900 Building. 1900bldg.com

“Parlor Performances: Theatrical Toys for Home Play,” Oct. 19-Aug. 16, National Museum of Toy and Miniatures. toyandminiaturemuseum.org

Book talks/lectures

Elizabeth Strout for “Olive, Again,” Oct. 23, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com

Sports/recreation

Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Tulsa, Oct. 18. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com

Pro boxing, Oct. 18, Memorial Hall. eventbrite.com/event/63316621720

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Oct. 18, Lakeside Speedway. lakesidespeedway.net

Kansas City Marathon, Oct. 19, Downtown/Midtown/Plaza. kcmarathon.org

Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, Oct. 19, Kansas Speedway. kansasspeedway.com

Food

“The Splendid Table” Live Taping and Interactive Food After Party. 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Sold out. 1900 Building, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. 1900bldg.com, 913-730-1900

Square Beer and Spirits fest. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 19. $35. Bank of America, 100-198 W. Kansas, Independence. squarebeerandspirits.eventbrite.com, 816-886-6256

American Cheese Month. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 20. $50. The Better Cheddar, 604 W. 48th. thebettercheddar.com, 816-561-8204

Wine Walk on Delaware. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 19. $20. Delaware Street. eventbrite.com/event/56369517745

Turkic Food Festival. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19. Dialogue Institute of the Southwest, 4215 Shawnee, Kansas City, Kan. dialoguekc.org, 913-894-6700

Brew at the Zoo and Wine Too. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 19. $40-$50. Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org, 816-595-1234