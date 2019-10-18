After warm and windy Friday, weekend forecast threatens rain for Kansas City Marathon

Kansas City residents can enjoy a warm and windy Friday afternoon ahead of rain chances over the weekend.

Temperatures Friday could be as high as 76 with 25 mph wind, according to FOX4 Meteorologist Karli Ritter in a weather update for The Star.

That weather will give way to rain starting early Saturday morning.

“If you’re going to participate in the Kansas City Marathon Saturday morning rain chances are certainly lingering through race start and through the middle part of our morning,” Ritter said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Temperatures Saturday should stay in the mid-60s and will rise into to 70s on Sunday.

Ritter said rain is expected to return Sunday night.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.