Weekend showers looming as quiet fall weather continues in Kansas City through Friday

The streak of quiet fall weather continues in the Kansas City area Wednesday, although it will be a bit cooler, according to the FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today it’s going to be brighter, but it’s also going to be colder than it has been the last couple of days,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Our afternoon highs are going end up topping out in the mid-50s.”

Once the morning cloud cover moves out of the metro, there will be ample sunshine, she said.

There will be a mixture of clouds and sun on Thursday, as the temperatures rebound into the upper 60s.

“We stay dry for Thursday and for Friday before we introduce rain for our forecast for Saturday, Sunday and parts of Monday,” Ritter said. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said no severe weather is expected with the weekend rain showers and storms. There is a possibility of lightning.

