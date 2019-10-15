Highs to struggle to get out of lower 60s in Kansas City as cold front blows through

SHARE COPY LINK

A cold front blowing through the Kansas City area will keep afternoon temperatures slightly on the cooler side Tuesday, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, behind a cold front, we are going to see our numbers struggling to get out of the lower 60s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “As this front blows through throughout the day, it is also going to bring back northerly winds which may help to squash the amount of pollen in our counts.”

The pollen count for the Kansas City has bumped back up to the moderate category, which Ritter blamed on southerly winds transporting ragweed pollen in from the south. That will likely be a reoccurring pattern over the next few weeks whenever there’s southerly winds, she said.

Ritter said there is little concern over the threat of rain in the Kansas City metro as clouds are expected to decrease as the day progresses.

There is a small chance for an isolated storm in central Missouri, but most people will stay dry. Except for the potential for a lightning strike, no severe weather is expected if any storms do develop.

“Overnight tonight, with clear skies, we will drop back into the mid- and upper 30s,” Ritter said.

Beautiful fall weather

The weather service said on Facebook the remainder of the week is expected to have beautiful fall weather.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill reported reported that widespread showers and storms will be possible for the later half of the weekend.

