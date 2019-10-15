Time to turn on the heater. Next two mornings will be chilly in KC, forecast says

SHARE COPY LINK

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop, which means we’re in for a chilly Wednesday morning in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

The forecast is calling for a low of 38 degrees going into the early-morning hours, he said.

“So if you’re thinking about turning the heat on again, I think you’re going to be dealing with that the next couple of mornings at the very least, maybe even tomorrow afternoon. Depends on your preference, of course,” Frank said in an update to The Star.

Temperatures are expected to warm up again Thursday afternoon.

“Next few days have some intermittent rain chances, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to wash out your weekend entirely,” Frank said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.