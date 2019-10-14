Temps to warm up Monday in Kansas City, with sunny skies in forecast

SHARE COPY LINK

It will be a quiet fall day to start the work week in Kansas City Monday, with sunny skies and normal temperatures for this time of year, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today it’s going to be lovely outside,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We are expecting temperatures to climb out of the 50s mid-morning to about 70 degrees during the afternoon with ample sunshine.”

The Kansas City area typically sees temperatures in the upper 60s this time of year.

Skies are expected to remain clear overnight, Ritter said.

Rain chances will remain slim. Any storms that develop will remain mainly to the south of Kansas City Tuesday, she said.

Severe weather is not expected at the beginning of the week.

The recent cooler fall weather follows what was the second warmest September on record for Missouri and Kansas, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

