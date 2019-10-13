Weather rebounds in time for Chiefs game, warming trend continues into the week

SHARE COPY LINK

The Kansas City area will see a little warming trend at the start of this week, rebounding from a weekend when temperatures dropped below freezing.

Sunshine will be abundant Sunday as temperatures climb into the middle 60s in the afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The temperature around the noon kickoff of the Kansas City Chiefs football game against the Houston Texans should be near 55 degrees.

“We will pull on up to 70 degrees to start your work week” Monday, Bogowith said.

In a message on Twitter, the National Weather Service in Kansas City said to “watch out” because “there is at least a couple of epic Fall days ahead.”

Overnight won’t be as chilly either, with temps falling near 40 degrees overnight Sunday and 51 degrees overnight Monday.

“Overnight Monday into Tuesday, we track our next cold front,” Bogowith said. “That will increase our cloud cover. We could even have a few little spotty showers.”

Showers will be more likely south of the Kansas City metro, she said.

“Most of you will stay completely dry,” Bogowith said.

Highs will be in the low 60s on Tuesday, dropping to the upper 50s on Wednesday. The area warms back up the remainder of the work week with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday and Saturday.

There’s slim chances of rain headed into the weekend, she said.

