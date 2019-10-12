With high of 64, weather Sunday during Chiefs game should be enjoyable

SHARE COPY LINK

Chiefs fans attending Sunday’s game should expect to find sunny skies.

“By the time we hit tomorrow, we’re anticipating even more sunshine and that’s going to allow our temperatures to continue to climb,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided a weather update to The Star.

Sunday’s high is 64.

The Chiefs kickoff at noon.

“The weather should be fantastic from tailgating through the fourth quarter,” Ritter said. “Then we’ll settle into a warmer forecast for Monday — highs will be approaching 70 degrees.”

On Tuesday, a front is expected to arrive, bringing with it clouds and a temperature drop.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.