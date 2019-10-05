Your Kansas City weekend forecast: Cool, dry weather for Chiefs home game Sunday

SHARE COPY LINK

Despite a rainy start to the weekend, Chief’s fan can expect dry weather for Sunday’s game.

Bands of rain will work their way through the area Saturday morning, clearing out by mid-afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update for The Star.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s Saturday, Frank said.

That weather is expected to stick around into the rest of the week.

“Dry conditions on the way for your Sunday and even beyond as it starts to feel more like fall,” Frank said.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and the weather will stay dry for the Chiefs game Sunday, Frank said.

He said he expects those temperatures to hold steady in the 60s and 70s until the end of the week when cold air moves into the area.

A frost or freeze is possible in the northern part of the Kansas City area moving into next weekend, Frank said.

