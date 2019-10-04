Your KC area weekend forecast: Showers likely Saturday, cooler weather will continue

SHARE COPY LINK

Rain is expected to move through the Kansas City area during the first part of the weekend and “ideal” fall weather conditions are here to stay for the next several days, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

In a weather update to The Star, Frank said meteorologists are tracking a line of rain that is supposed to move through by midday Saturday. Before the day ends, the Kansas City area may see some sunshine but should expect “much cooler conditions,” Frank added.

“It already feels like fall, but is it time for the heater? Some would suggest that actually colder air is going to be settling in by the tail end of next week, and that’s what I want to at least put your focus on in the short term because I really think that in general it’s going to be pretty nice the next several days,” Frank said.

The high temperature Saturday will be in the low 70s. Sunday is expected to be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

