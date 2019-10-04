Here’s information on parking, fan light show, drum leader for Chiefs-Colts game

SHARE COPY LINK

This is a recipe for an amped crowd at Arrowhead Stadium: An unbeaten team with Super Bowl aspirations, a prime time national television audience and nearly perfect weather.

That’ll be the case Sunday night when the Chiefs, 4-0, play host to the Indianapolis Colts, 2-2, in a game that will be broadcast on NBC (Ch. 41).

The Chiefs will induct former guard Brian Waters into the Ring of Honor at halftime, and he’ll be the pregame drum leader. There also will be a special pregame light show.

Here is information for fans heading to the game.

TRAFFIC: The construction around Arrowhead Stadium is likely to cause delays. New detours will be in place on gameday. You can find more here on how construction may affect a commute.

WEATHER FORECAST: Cool (but not cold) temperatures and no rain are expected Sunday. Here is what the National Weather Service tweeted:

The graphic says it all. We have waited and waited and waited, and finally it appears summer has broken... at least for a little while. pic.twitter.com/EiwRhu0mT0 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 3, 2019

PARKING: Gates to the Truman Sports Complex open at 2:30 p.m. As usual, the Chiefs are encouraging fans to buy parking passes in advance at chiefs.com/parking for $40 (red parking passes). The team said parking passes can be accessed via the Chiefs Mobile App on Sunday. The cost is $60 at tollgates on gameday and only cash will be accepted.

STADIUM GATES: While the club-level gates will open at 5 p.m., all stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all home games. Information on that policy can be found here. That includes a list of what can be brought into Arrowhead Stadium.

WATERS HONORED/DRUM LEADER: Waters will be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame and the Ring of Honor at halftime, and the team expects more than 60 alumni to be present. Waters also will be the pregame drum leader.

PREGAME LIGHT SHOW: The Chiefs are asking fans to use the Chiefs Mobile App on their phones and to access the Arrowhead Light Show feature for a pregame show called “Light Up Arrowhead.” It will be a “pregame digital light presentation” before the Chiefs players are introduced. Fans will need to give “the app permission to use your microphone, as the light show is triggered by in-stadium audio.”

We’re going to have a pre-game light show at Arrowhead for @SNFonNBC! Here’s how you can prepare ️ pic.twitter.com/GVt0Awsc3y — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2019

LAMAR HUNT LEGACY SEAT: For each home game, the Chiefs will select one person “who embodies the spirit of Lamar Hunt” and a guest to sit in the gold seats located in section 121. Former Kansas City mayor Sly James will be there Sunday.

Here is the schedule of events:

2:30 p.m.: Parking gates open

5 p.m.: Club level gates open

5:30 p.m.: All stadium gates open

6:20 p.m.: Team warm-ups begin

7:11 p.m.: Colts team introductions

7:12 p.m.: Light Up Arrowhead

7:13 p.m.: Chiefs team introductions

7:17 p.m.: National anthem

7:20 p.m.: Coin toss

7:22 p.m.: Kickoff