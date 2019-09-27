Weather News
Pack an umbrella. Heavy rain, strong winds are in forecast this evening
FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter provides a Friday morning weather update
Storms are in the forecast for Friday evening with the potential severe weather continuing overnight and into Saturday morning, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.
“We need to stay weather aware especially for tonight as we have a threat for severe weather in our forecast. This does include the metro,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.
While there was a chance of rain Friday morning, the better chance will arrive on the drive home from 6 to 10 p.m. That’s when the storms start developing as the severe weather front approaches the area.
The risk of thunderstorms and rain showers forced several high school football games to be rescheduled for Thursday.
“So with evening plans, you have to stay weather aware as we will have a line of showers and storms developing and blowing through,” Ritter said.
Humidity will remain throughout Friday and temperatures are expected to reach near 90 degrees.
“Our bigger threat as we head through the evening and even into tomorrow morning is going to be the flooding and the flash flooding potential as we have some very heavy rain in the order of 1- to 3-plus inches in our forecast,” Ritter said.
There is a potential of isolated flash flooding for some areas.
“Your threats are there. The tornadic threats are very, very low but winds, hail and flooding are the primary concerns,” she said.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
