Storms in Friday forecast cause KC-area high schools to reschedule football games

Several Kansas City-area schools are moving high schools football games and activities to Thursday night due to thunderstorms in the Friday forecast.

Some of the local school high schools and districts that have rescheduled games to Thursday include Raytown, Staley, Harrisonville, Lee’s Summit North, Independence, Grain Valley and Raymore-Peculiar.

In a weather update to The Star, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said the Kansas City area will experience some “muggy” weather Thursday night into Friday ahead of a cold front coming in from the northwest. Severe weather is expected.

“When the front goes into the heat and humidity on top of the metro, I am expecting thunderstorms to develop sometime Friday afternoon into Friday evening,” Lauria warned. “Some of these storms could produce lightning obviously, locally heavy rain, maybe some gusty winds and hail, and the rain may continue through Friday evening and really off and on into Saturday as well.”

Temperatures Thursday are expected to be in the mid 70s. Friday will be in the lower 80s before the cold front comes in. Then on Saturday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.