Friday night plans? Storm threat in KC means you’ll want to pay attention to weather

Consider Thursday the calm before the storms in Kansas City.

“Man do we have a nice day ahead of us today,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re expecting temperatures to end up somewhere in the 70s — mid to upper 70s this afternoon. No issues weatherwise.”

But that will change Friday as thunderstorms are looming. The threat of severe weather has several Kansas City-area schools moving high schools football games and activities to Thursday night.

Some of the local school high schools and districts that have rescheduled games to Thursday include Raytown, Staley, Harrisonville, Lee’s Summit North, Independence, Grain Valley and Raymore-Peculiar.

“We have a slight risk for severe weather in place (Friday evening), including parts of the metro,” Ritter said. “The greater risks are going to be just east of town based on how things are looking right now.”

That doesn’t mean that the metro area will be spared.

“If you have Friday night plans, this is where you need to pay attention,” Ritter said. “As early as 4 or 5 o’clock, showers could be on the radar, but the thunderstorms should be developing between 6 and 8 p.m. — 6 and 10 p.m. is really our window of opportunity.”

The rain and storms are expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning.

