Is it really fall? Humid, warm conditions to continue before rain chances move in Friday

FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Tuesday evening weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an evening weather update for The Star on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an evening weather update for The Star on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Humid conditions and higher than normal temperatures are expected to continue on Wednesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“Tomorrow overall should be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are still going to be running five to 10 degrees above average, though,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The high temperature on Wednesday should reach between 80 to 85 degrees.

The next main threat of rain comes as we head toward Friday evening and Friday night.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It is going to be associated with another cold front,” Lauria said. “That is going to usher in some rain-cooled air as we kick off the weekend.”

The humid weather is likely to return later Saturday if the expected cold front moving into the Kansas City area stalls.

“So, I would start thinking about a Plan B for at least part of the weekend,” he said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.