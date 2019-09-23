‘Beautiful day ahead’ for the first day of fall in Kansas City; rains return mid-week

Fall gets off to a very nice start in Kansas City Cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine will make for a beautiful day Monday in Kansas City, the first day of fall, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. The next decent chance for rain is Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine will make for a beautiful day Monday in Kansas City, the first day of fall, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. The next decent chance for rain is Wednesday morning.

Once a dense fog burns off later Monday morning, the first day of fall will be very nice in the Kansas City metro area. Temperatures return to normal for this time of year and humidity will be much lower then it has been recently.

“We have a beautiful day ahead for us with temperatures that are going to be in the upper 70s,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates for The Star. “Ample sunshine is expected as you step outside.”

With the sunshine, the UV index will be rather high, so people will want to use sunscreen to prevent harming their skin.

The first part of the week will get off to a dry start, with the next chance of a few spotty showers coming Tuesday evening, she said.

“Our next decent chance for rain will hold off for the middle of the week,” Ritter said. “Wednesday morning, it is likely going to be soggy as we step outside first thing in the morning. Our chances (for rain) will go down as the day progresses.”