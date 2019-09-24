‘Like summer once again’ as highs climb into lower 80s in KC; overnight storms likely

Overnight storms likely as cold front blows through KC area Summer-like temperatures return to the Kansas City area Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, as highs are expected to climb into the 80s, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the metro overnight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Summer-like temperatures return to the Kansas City area Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, as highs are expected to climb into the 80s, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the metro overnight.

A pretty nice day is on tap for the Kansas City metropolitan area Tuesday, but storms will likely move through during the overnight hours, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to feel like summer once again though as afternoon highs climb into the lower 80s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

There’s a chance of a few spotty showers popping up, especially on the south side of Interstate 70 throughout the afternoon, she said.

“But the main event of rain, if you will, is going to be with the cold front that will blow in overnight tonight,” Ritter said. “That front is going to bring rain and thunderstorms chances back to our forecast especially after midnight.”

The greater chances of widespread showers and thunderstorms will remain north of Kansas City, but storms will roll through the metro before sunrise Wednesday.

Some of storms could be strong to severe as they move through extreme northeast Kansas and far northwest Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

“Behind it, we cool back down again and we get some more cool, dry, fall air moving in,” Ritter said.

