Rain, flash flood watch continue through Chiefs game into Sunday evening in KC area

Heads up, Chiefs fans: Construction near Arrowhead Stadium will affect traffic Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rain is expected to keep moving through the Kansas City area throughout Sunday, including during the Chiefs’ home opener at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Storms moved east from Kansas City Sunday morning ahead of the Chiefs’ noon kickoff time, but scattered rain showers will continue into the late afternoon, the weather service said.

Another round of storms may pass through the Kansas City area about 2:15 p.m., according to The Weather Channel.

A flash flood watch issued Saturday for the Kansas City area will continue through Sunday evening.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In addition to the rain, fans heading to Arrowhead Sunday will face traffic and road work. Construction at the interchange of Interstates 70 and 435 is expected to cause traffic delays for fans.

Thunderstorms and rain will move east later Sunday.

Widespread moderate-heavy rain, isolated lightning, & localized flooding expected thru the AM.



This swath of rain will shift east of KC around noon w/ isolated T-storms possible thru 4-5pm.

If outside today, bring those ponchos/umbrellas.

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! pic.twitter.com/lcClOn1I7J — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 22, 2019

Some areas may receive between 2 and 4 inches of rain, and some locations could get more.

The wet weather is expected to bring down temperatures. The high temperature Sunday will be 74 degrees.

The forecast calls for a threat of lightning and gusty winds throughout Sunday, according to the weather service.