Weather News
Rain, flash flood watch continue through Chiefs game into Sunday evening in KC area
Heads up, Chiefs fans: Construction near Arrowhead Stadium will affect traffic
Rain is expected to keep moving through the Kansas City area throughout Sunday, including during the Chiefs’ home opener at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Storms moved east from Kansas City Sunday morning ahead of the Chiefs’ noon kickoff time, but scattered rain showers will continue into the late afternoon, the weather service said.
Another round of storms may pass through the Kansas City area about 2:15 p.m., according to The Weather Channel.
A flash flood watch issued Saturday for the Kansas City area will continue through Sunday evening.
In addition to the rain, fans heading to Arrowhead Sunday will face traffic and road work. Construction at the interchange of Interstates 70 and 435 is expected to cause traffic delays for fans.
Thunderstorms and rain will move east later Sunday.
Some areas may receive between 2 and 4 inches of rain, and some locations could get more.
The wet weather is expected to bring down temperatures. The high temperature Sunday will be 74 degrees.
The forecast calls for a threat of lightning and gusty winds throughout Sunday, according to the weather service.
