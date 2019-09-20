Headed to the Chiefs game Sunday? Here’s what to expect from traffic and road work

Heads up, Chiefs fans: Construction near Arrowhead Stadium will affect traffic Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans headed to Sunday’s Chiefs game will want to think about traffic and road work that has been going on near Arrowhead Stadium since earlier this year.

The Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the noon home game.

Construction at the interchange of Interstates 70 and 435 is expected to cause traffic delays for fans.

The ramps from eastbound I-70 to northbound I-435 and eastbound I-70 to Manchester Trafficway have been closed since March.

Last month the Missouri Department of Transportation said it would have crews open up the interchange at I-70 and Manchester Trafficway on game days to help ease traffic congestion.

To help people plan their game day routes, an interactive map is available on MoDOT’s website.

Here’s what to expect:

Fans coming from northbound I-435:

▪ There will be no new detours.

▪ For Gates 3 and 4, drivers should take northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 and use Blue Ridge Cutoff at Exit 9.

▪ For Gates 5 and 6, drivers should use Stadium Drive/Raytown Road at Exit 63C.

Fans coming from southbound I-435:

▪ There will be detours.

▪ For Gates 3 and 4, drivers should take U.S. 40 to Blue Ridge Cutoff at exit 63A

▪ For Gates 5 and 6, drivers should take southbound I-435 to westbound I-70. Exit at Manchester Trafficway (Exit 7B) and then head south on Manchester to Raytown Road/Stadium Drive.

Fans coming from westbound I-70:

▪ There will be no new detours.

▪ For Gates 3 and 4, drivers should use Blue Ridge Cutoff at Exit 9.

▪ For Gates 5 and 6, drivers should use Manchester Road at Exit 7B.

Fans from eastbound I-70:

▪ There will be no new detours.

▪ For Gates 3 and 4, drivers should use Blue Ridge Cutoff at Exit 9.

▪ For Gates 5 and 6, drivers should use Manchester Road at Exit 7B.

For those not attending the game, but passing through the area along northbound I-435 wanting to go west, or on southbound I-435 wanting to go east, here are the recommended detours:

From southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70:

Drivers will follow southbound I-435 and take the exit to westbound I-70. From there, they need to exit at Manchester Trafficway, turn left and then loop back around to eastbound I-70.

From northbound I-435 to westbound I-70:

Drivers will follow northbound I-435 to 23rd Street/Missouri 78, turn left and loop back to southbound I-435. From there, drivers will be able to exit to westbound I-70.

Chief’s president Mark Donovan told the Star in August that the Chiefs are working with transportation officials and law enforcement to ensure game days are as efficient as possible.

“You never want to have a project like this impact a season, but the reality is that with a project this large, it is going to impact every season for the next few years,” Donovan said.

Officials said in August that they would study how traffic is affected by the construction and make adjustments for future game days.

Transportation officials asked fans to be patient and plan to arrive early for games.

