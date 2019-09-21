Will rain dampen your Chiefs tailgate Sunday? Updated weather forecast has the latest

Heads up, Chiefs fans: Construction near Arrowhead Stadium will affect traffic Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs fans might be in for a soggy home opener as forecasters expect rain to stay in the area until Sunday evening.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day Saturday in the Kansas City area, giving way to potentially severe storms overnight into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill

10 AM: Forecast remains on track, here are the key messages for the weekend. With many outdoor events today, tonight, and tomorrow, continue to check the forecast and carry a raincoat! #mowx #kswx #KC pic.twitter.com/7sCXIVX1JG — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 21, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Heavy rain is expected to begin between 10 p.m. and midnight Saturday night. The rain is likely to stick around through noon Sunday — kickoff time for Chiefs as they face the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

The rain will continue with occasional breaks through the afternoon Sunday, according to the forecast.

Scattered showers & non-severe t-storms expected all day, so bring those umbrellas as you head out today.



Strong to severe TS are possible this evening w/ heavy rainfall (3-5") likely overnight. Flash flooding is a real threat, so please use caution traveling tonight into Sun. pic.twitter.com/EDbi72Lcw9 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 21, 2019

“It won’t be until evening that we’ll start to dry out,” said Jonathan Kurtz, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Kurtz said 3 to 5 inches of rain are expected in the overnight storms, bringing a strong potential of flooding. Winds up to 55 and 65 mph are possible.

Fans headed to the game should be aware of road conditions and avoid areas in their neighborhoods that tend to flood, he said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation last month suggested fans plan to arrive at games early and expect increased traffic due to construction near Arrowhead.

Fans are asked to take detours to avoid the construction.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Kansas City Star called a National Weather Service meteorologist and used information posted on the agency’s Twitter page and website to write this story.