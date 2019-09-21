Weather News
Will rain dampen your Chiefs tailgate Sunday? Updated weather forecast has the latest
Kansas City Chiefs fans might be in for a soggy home opener as forecasters expect rain to stay in the area until Sunday evening.
Scattered showers are expected throughout the day Saturday in the Kansas City area, giving way to potentially severe storms overnight into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill
Heavy rain is expected to begin between 10 p.m. and midnight Saturday night. The rain is likely to stick around through noon Sunday — kickoff time for Chiefs as they face the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.
The rain will continue with occasional breaks through the afternoon Sunday, according to the forecast.
“It won’t be until evening that we’ll start to dry out,” said Jonathan Kurtz, a meteorologist with the weather service.
Kurtz said 3 to 5 inches of rain are expected in the overnight storms, bringing a strong potential of flooding. Winds up to 55 and 65 mph are possible.
Fans headed to the game should be aware of road conditions and avoid areas in their neighborhoods that tend to flood, he said.
The Missouri Department of Transportation last month suggested fans plan to arrive at games early and expect increased traffic due to construction near Arrowhead.
Fans are asked to take detours to avoid the construction.
