Morning sunshine in KC is expected to be replaced later with isolated rain showers

FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides a Thursday morning weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides the morning weather update for The Star on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides the morning weather update for The Star on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Isolated rain showers are likely to pop up Thursday afternoon and into the evening but the better chances of rain will be on Friday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“You will notice some showers, some thunderstorms bubbling up and continuing right into Saturday afternoon,” Bogowith said in a weather update provided to The Star.

The cold front that is forming in the western portion of the United State will slow down a bit before it reaches the Kansas City area. Expect heavy downpours of rain; a lot of lightning and thunder on Saturday, Bogowith said.

“As this moves in Sunday morning – we will continue right on into mid-morning with those heavy downpours of rain and likely into kickoff for our Chiefs home opener out at Arrowhead,” she said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“So with that slower frontal movement some lingering rain will be possible during game time.”

Weather conditions are expected to clear up a bit towards the end of the game.

“As this rain will be moving out; it is going to leave us with several inches for some of you of rainfall, somewhere between one to three; even four in some locations,” Bogowith said.

The first day of fall on Monday will bring drier conditions and temperatures should reach the 80-degree mark.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.