Hot weather will continue Thursday in KC. Cooler temps, rain in the weekend forecast
FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Wednesday evening weather update
The hot weather will stick around Thursday in the Kansas City area, but the weekend forecast is calling for cooler temperatures and rain, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria reported in an update to The Star.
Temperatures reached a high of 91 degrees on Wednesday, and Thursday is expected to be another hot day with temperatures close to 90 and heat index values around 95 in the afternoon hours.
Then on Friday, the area may see some scattered storms, followed by “off-and-on” rain Saturday, Lauria said.
“We’ll probably have some rain in the area as we head toward the weekend,” Lauria said. “Now it may not rain all day long on Saturday, but the threat of showers and thunderstorms will be around Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.”
The rain will likely continue Sunday.
About 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible over the weekend, the meteorologist said.
