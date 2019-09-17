Hot, sticky weather remains but the forecast calls for rain this weekend and a much-needed cool down

FOX4 weather 0917 Kansas City forecast is a copy and paste from the last few days: hot and humid Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City forecast is a copy and paste from the last few days: hot and humid

Another day of hot, humid and sticky weather will continue on Tuesday but the possibility of rain later this week will bring cooler and more pleasant temperatures, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“The next several days, we are going to fight the heat and humidity once again,” Bogowith said in a weather update provided to The Star. “We are copying and pasting the forecast.”

The high temperatures for Tuesday into Wednesday will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Temperatures climbed to 93 degrees on Monday.

On Tuesday, temperatures could go as high as 92 degrees but with the heat index, it feel like it is closer to 96 degrees.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Just the messenger here...but it's going to be hot and muggy again today. Sorry. :(

However, cooler temperatures are on their way! In addition, we will see the possibility for several rounds of showers and storms which unfortunately may also make the weekend a bit soggy. pic.twitter.com/tC5WPfNljw — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 17, 2019

“It is going to feel like the low to middle 90s when you do factor in the humidity,” Bogowith said. “And the good thing bit of news to pass along Thursday into Friday, we’ll trend a few degrees cooler each day.”

Thursday and Friday will bring a possibility of rain showers for some parts of the metro area.

“There’s going to be the opportunities for some isolated showers or rumbles of thunder in the forecast,” Bogowith said. “Not everyone will see the rain, some of you will.”

“The best chances though will actually arrive this coming weekend into Saturday.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.