Hot, sticky weather remains but the forecast calls for rain this weekend and a much-needed cool down

Another day of hot, humid and sticky weather will continue on Tuesday but the possibility of rain later this week will bring cooler and more pleasant temperatures, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“The next several days, we are going to fight the heat and humidity once again,” Bogowith said in a weather update provided to The Star. “We are copying and pasting the forecast.”

The high temperatures for Tuesday into Wednesday will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Temperatures climbed to 93 degrees on Monday.

On Tuesday, temperatures could go as high as 92 degrees but with the heat index, it feel like it is closer to 96 degrees.

“It is going to feel like the low to middle 90s when you do factor in the humidity,” Bogowith said. “And the good thing bit of news to pass along Thursday into Friday, we’ll trend a few degrees cooler each day.”

Thursday and Friday will bring a possibility of rain showers for some parts of the metro area.

“There’s going to be the opportunities for some isolated showers or rumbles of thunder in the forecast,” Bogowith said. “Not everyone will see the rain, some of you will.”

“The best chances though will actually arrive this coming weekend into Saturday.”

