Another hot, humid day in store for KC on Wednesday. Storms possible later in the week
FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Tuesday evening weather update
The hot and humid weather in the Kansas City area is expected to continue Wednesday, but at the end of the week, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria says we may see some scattered storms.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s by the afternoon hours. Rain chances Wednesday and Thursday are looking “pretty small,” Lauria said, but the region could see some precipitation Friday.
“As we jump ahead toward the end of the week, there’s a tropical system that has just come ashore. It’s really going to give eastern Texas a ton of rain over the next couple of days,” Lauria said. “We need to watch that because it may give us some scattered storms on Friday.”
“As a cold front comes in to all that moisture over the weekend,” the meteorologist said the Kansas City area could see between 1 to 3 inches of rain.
