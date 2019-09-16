Weather News

KC’s September temperature five degrees above average, warm weather to continue

September temperature in KC above average

The temperature is five degrees above average for September, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said. The warm trend will continue for the next few days when rain will arrive. By
Up Next
The temperature is five degrees above average for September, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said. The warm trend will continue for the next few days when rain will arrive. By

September’s sweltering temperatures have been five degrees above the monthly average, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“It’s not going to change — if anything we may add to that,” Lauria said in a weather update provided to The Star. “Tomorrow is going to be another hot and muggy day.”

Tuesday’s high will hit the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The next big change will arrive over the weekend with a cold front that will bring the threat of on-and-off rain.

It could hamper Sunday’s Chiefs game.

“Long ways away, things could change, just a heads up we may have some rain over the weekend,” Lauria said. “Until then it stays hot and humid through Friday.”

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Moore
Katie Moore
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
  Comments  