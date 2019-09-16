Weather News
KC’s September temperature five degrees above average, warm weather to continue
September temperature in KC above average
September’s sweltering temperatures have been five degrees above the monthly average, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.
“It’s not going to change — if anything we may add to that,” Lauria said in a weather update provided to The Star. “Tomorrow is going to be another hot and muggy day.”
Tuesday’s high will hit the upper 80s to lower 90s.
The next big change will arrive over the weekend with a cold front that will bring the threat of on-and-off rain.
It could hamper Sunday’s Chiefs game.
“Long ways away, things could change, just a heads up we may have some rain over the weekend,” Lauria said. “Until then it stays hot and humid through Friday.”
Comments