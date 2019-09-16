Hot and humid KC weather continues but there’s a chance of rain later this week The trend of hot and humid weather in the Kansas City area continues Monday, but temperatures should cool down with a chance of rain later this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The trend of hot and humid weather in the Kansas City area continues Monday, but temperatures should cool down with a chance of rain later this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

The warming trend that has ushered in hot and humid weather continued Monday but there’s a chance of rain later this week which will bring in cooler temperatures, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“The heat, humidity that we saw for your Sunday will carry over for the start of your work week, lasting into middle of the week,” Bogowith said.

Temperatures should reach the upper 80s or the lower 90s.

“It is going to feel warmer when you factor in the humidity level so just be prepared for that,” she said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There’s a chance of rain on Thursday and with it much cooler temperatures.

“That is going to help cool our temperatures off and we will continue to cool those numbers as we head towards the weekend with more chances for rain for Friday and especially Saturday,” Bogowith said.