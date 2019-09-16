Weather News
Hot and humid KC weather continues but there’s a chance of rain later this week
The warming trend that has ushered in hot and humid weather continued Monday but there’s a chance of rain later this week which will bring in cooler temperatures, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.
“The heat, humidity that we saw for your Sunday will carry over for the start of your work week, lasting into middle of the week,” Bogowith said.
Temperatures should reach the upper 80s or the lower 90s.
“It is going to feel warmer when you factor in the humidity level so just be prepared for that,” she said.
There’s a chance of rain on Thursday and with it much cooler temperatures.
“That is going to help cool our temperatures off and we will continue to cool those numbers as we head towards the weekend with more chances for rain for Friday and especially Saturday,” Bogowith said.
