Weekend temperatures higher than normal in Kansas City for this time of year

Temperatures will rise over the weekend sitting well above average for this time of year.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 80s and low 90s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday but the humidity will make it feel even hotter, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update for The Star.

“Prepare yourself for the heat and humidity,” Frank said Saturday morning. “It’s going to last for the next few days.”

Temperatures usually sit in the high 70s this time of year, Frank said.

Winds coming from the south and bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, however, will make it feel like the mid 90s in Kansas City on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service there is also a chance for scattered storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There is a chance for storms tonight into Sunday morning across mainly far northern Missouri. No severe weather is expected, but a few strong storms are possible. pic.twitter.com/JfZrYlkpIx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 14, 2019

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.