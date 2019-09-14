Weekend temperatures higher than normal in Kansas City for this time of year

Weather News

Heat and humidity is expected to return to Kansas City over the weekend and early in the weekend. Temperatures will sit in the 80s but feel like the mid-90s. By
Temperatures will rise over the weekend sitting well above average for this time of year.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 80s and low 90s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday but the humidity will make it feel even hotter, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update for The Star.

“Prepare yourself for the heat and humidity,” Frank said Saturday morning. “It’s going to last for the next few days.”

Your Kansas City Weekend forecast: Wind from the South will bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Heat and humidity will cause weather not typical for this time of year.

Temperatures usually sit in the high 70s this time of year, Frank said.

Winds coming from the south and bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, however, will make it feel like the mid 90s in Kansas City on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service there is also a chance for scattered storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

