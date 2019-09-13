Local
Start of the weekend, temperatures much cooler but heat and humidity make a return
Sept. 13, 2019 forecast: cool start to the weekend
The start of the weekend will bring in cooler, more autumn-like weather but the temperatures and humidity are expected to climb heading into the next week, said to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.
“It’s going to feel really nice as you head through your Friday,” Ritter said. “Even tomorrow as we head into your weekend, it still looks pretty comfortable.”
A line of thunderstorms moved through the metro area last night and bought in rain and much cooler temperatures.
After a nice cool down, the weekend forecast calls for much warmer weather.
“Our forecast after that begins to get a little bit warmer our temperatures will climb back above average by quite in fact,” Ritter said.
The high temperature on Saturday is expected to reach the mid-80s.
“Sunday we will be flirting with 90s again and the humidity returns and it will stay with us heading into next week,” she said.
