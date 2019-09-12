Weather News
Thunderstorms to arrive in Kansas City area Thursday afternoon
‘Stay weather aware’: Severe thunderstorms possible in KC
A line of thunderstorms is expected to roll through the Kansas City area Thursday afternoon or early evening, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.
“We have to stay weather aware as a cold front approaches later this evening,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “I am more concerned about the damaging wind as this threat pushes through.”
The storms which may be severe, are expected to arrive between 3 and 5 p.m.
“By 8 o’clock I expect our forecast to start drying out in the metro with storms shifting east of town,” Ritter said. “By 10 o’clock almost everybody will see an end to the rain.”
The cold front is expected to drop temperatures and cool off the area. Friday’s high temperature is expected to be about 80 degrees.
