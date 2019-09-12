Thunderstorms to arrive in Kansas City area Thursday afternoon

‘Stay weather aware’: Severe thunderstorms possible in KC Strong winds and possible thunderstorms threaten the Kansas City metro area Thursday afternoon and evening, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Kansas City Star. Strong winds are the biggest threat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Strong winds and possible thunderstorms threaten the Kansas City metro area Thursday afternoon and evening, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Kansas City Star. Strong winds are the biggest threat.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to roll through the Kansas City area Thursday afternoon or early evening, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We have to stay weather aware as a cold front approaches later this evening,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “I am more concerned about the damaging wind as this threat pushes through.”

The storms which may be severe, are expected to arrive between 3 and 5 p.m.

“By 8 o’clock I expect our forecast to start drying out in the metro with storms shifting east of town,” Ritter said. “By 10 o’clock almost everybody will see an end to the rain.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The cold front is expected to drop temperatures and cool off the area. Friday’s high temperature is expected to be about 80 degrees.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are moving into W Missouri over the next couple hours. These storms are not expected to bring severe weather.



Later in the afternoon and evening the severe weather threat will increase, with gusty winds (50-60 mph) being the primary concerns. pic.twitter.com/TkTU2DZ3nE — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 12, 2019

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.