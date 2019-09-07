‘About as good as it gets’: Nice weather Saturday gives way to overnight rain

FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank provides a Saturday morning weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank provides a weekend weather update for The Star on Sept. 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank provides a weekend weather update for The Star on Sept. 7, 2019.

Weather Saturday will be “about as good as it gets for September” with a consistent breeze and temperatures rising throughout the day before giving way to rain overnight.

Storms are expected move into the area around midnight and stick around until about 7 a.m., FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank said in a weather update for the Star.

The storm will bring with it clouds throughout the day Sunday and a possibility of scattered showers, Frank said.

“The possibility of a pop up shower or storm is there on Sunday but I don’t think it’ll rain all day.

On Saturday temperatures are expected to rise into the high 70s and low 80s throughout the day, Frank said in another weather update.

“We have that northeast breeze that’s gonna be kind of persistent and it’s going to bring a very nice breeze,” Frank said.

SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank provides a forecast for college football Saturday on Sept. 7.

Weather at college football games this weekend will be ideal, Frank said, with temperatures at 76 degrees in Columbia, 83 in Lawrence and 79 in Manhattan during game time.

