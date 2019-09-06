Your Kansas City forecast: Enjoy cooler temperatures, but beware high UV index

Friday’s forecast from Fox News The Kansas City area should be getting another break from heat and humidity, according to FOX meteorologist Karli Ritter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City area should be getting another break from heat and humidity, according to FOX meteorologist Karli Ritter.

The high temperatures and humidity that had Kansas City area residents sweating is letting up today. High temperatures should reach only the lower 80s, as winds come from the north. Humidity levels will also decrease, according to local FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

Temperatures on Thursday afternoon reached into the upper 80s and into the 90s — as high as 96 in Lawrence.

“It’s going to feel pretty comfortable today,” Ritter said in an update to The Star, adding that the pollen and mold counts will be high. It’s also important to put on that sunscreen, as the UV index will be high today, Ritter adds.