Kansas City is in for some ‘very comfortable’ weather at the start of the weekend

If you’re headed out Friday night in the Kansas City area, you’re in for some “very comfortable” weather, says FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Skies are expected to be mostly clear and temperatures will be in the upper 70s Friday night. Later in the night, those temperatures will drop to the lower 70s, Lauria said.

Saturday’s forecast is also looking pretty promising, he added.

“Tomorrow, great weather. Temperatures should warm up to near 80, low humidity,” Lauria said. “It’ll be just ideal out there.”

The next chance of rain will come late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.