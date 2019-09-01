‘One last pool day’: Temperatures to warm up on Labor Day

FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank gives a Sunday afternoon weather update After a cloudy morning temperatures are expected to warm up Sunday afternoon and Monday according to FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a cloudy morning temperatures are expected to warm up Sunday afternoon and Monday according to FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank.

Sunday afternoon and Monday will bring warmer temperatures for the end of Labor Day weekend.

As clouds clear out temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s by Sunday afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update for the Star.

“If you’re trying to get one last pool day today and tomorrow those look to be the days,” Frank said.

Temperatures Monday are expected to be reach highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

On Tuesday, the forecast calls for a high near 90 and lows in the 70s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.