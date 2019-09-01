Weather News
‘One last pool day’: Temperatures to warm up on Labor Day
FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank gives a Sunday afternoon weather update
Sunday afternoon and Monday will bring warmer temperatures for the end of Labor Day weekend.
As clouds clear out temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s by Sunday afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update for the Star.
“If you’re trying to get one last pool day today and tomorrow those look to be the days,” Frank said.
Temperatures Monday are expected to be reach highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
On Tuesday, the forecast calls for a high near 90 and lows in the 70s.
