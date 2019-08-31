Weather News

Cloud cover, occasional showers for first day of Labor Day weekend.

FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank provides a morning weather update for The Star for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. By
Consistent cloud cover with occasional showers are expected in Kansas City Saturday.

A few sprinkles will crop up but rain won’t stick around long as temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update to The Star.

“By midday it’s still cloudy,” Frank said. “A few sprinkles but if we’re looking for something that’s gonna rain all day we’re just not going to see that.”

Similar weather is expected Sunday, Frank said.

