Weather News
Cloud cover, occasional showers for first day of Labor Day weekend.
FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank provides a Saturday morning weather update
Consistent cloud cover with occasional showers are expected in Kansas City Saturday.
A few sprinkles will crop up but rain won’t stick around long as temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update to The Star.
“By midday it’s still cloudy,” Frank said. “A few sprinkles but if we’re looking for something that’s gonna rain all day we’re just not going to see that.”
Similar weather is expected Sunday, Frank said.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
Comments