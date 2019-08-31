Your KC-area forecast: Cooler temps remain but it should warm up again by Labor Day

FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank provides a Saturday afternoon weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank provides an afternoon weather update for The Star for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Temperatures will remain in the 70s in the Kansas City area Saturday night but it's expected to warm up later this weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank provides an afternoon weather update for The Star for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Temperatures will remain in the 70s in the Kansas City area Saturday night but it's expected to warm up later this weekend.

It doesn’t quite feel like summer during this Labor Day weekend, but warmer temperatures are expected to return to the Kansas City area before it’s over, says FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s will stick around for the rest of Saturday, Frank said.

“It’s been fairly pleasant. We really haven’t seen temps touch the 80-degree mark — and we won’t,” Frank said. “It’s because of this east, northeast breeze that’s been with us for most of the day, and that’s going to continue into the rest of the evening and overnight.”

Light rain is possible Saturday evening, he added.

Then on Sunday, the forecast calls for party cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

According to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, temperatures are supposed to warm up to the mid to upper 80s on Labor Day.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.