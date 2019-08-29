Flash flood watch issued for Kansas City ahead of overnight storms

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Thursday afternoon weather update FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an afternoon weather update for The Star for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Storms were expected to settle down into the metro late Thursday and Friday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an afternoon weather update for The Star for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Storms were expected to settle down into the metro late Thursday and Friday morning.

Kansas City and the surrounding area have been placed under a flash flood watch as thunderstorms were expected to move through the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The watch is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through Friday afternoon. It includes parts of Kansas and west-central Missouri, including Johnson, Wyandotte, Miami and Leavenworth counties in Kansas and Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties in Missouri.

Up to 3 inches of rain is possible in the watch area as heavy rain is expected during these thunderstorms, the weather service said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

In a Thursday afternoon weather update to The Star, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said the storms were expected to settle down into the metro late Thursday and Friday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We’re going to have some iffy weather for the next couple of days,” Lauria said. “And our temperatures will not be as warm as the weather we got to enjoy for today.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.