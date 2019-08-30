Rain showers expected to fade Friday. The Labor Day weekend forecast looks nice

Another ‘gray day’ is in store for the Kansas City area Friday Heavy rain and thundershowers from overnight are expected to clear out by Friday afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy rain and thundershowers from overnight are expected to clear out by Friday afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

Heavy rain and thundershowers that invaded the area overnight are expected to clear out by Friday afternoon.

Skies will continue to be gray and overcast but the temperatures will be mild and will struggle to climb out of the mid-70s, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter in a weather update for The Star.

“We have another gray day ahead of us,” Ritter said. “We’re going to be dealing with rain throughout the first half of our day.”

The heavy portion of rain will shift toward the eastern portion of the region by lunchtime. But skies are expected to be clear by Friday evening.

“I can’t totally rule out a few isolated showers for later tonight,” Ritter said.

Kansas City picked up just over two inches of rain overnight, bringing the year-to-date total to 57.42 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers may linger throughout Friday. And there may be spotty rain on Saturday.

There’s also a slight chance of rain before 1 p.m. on Sunday but the clouds should clear away. Temperatures could climb into the mid-80s and be accompanied by calm wind.

“The rest of the holiday weekend looks nice,” Ritter said.

