Severe weather risk diminished Monday night following stormy morning, afternoon

Severe weather risk has been eliminated in Kansas City Meteorologist Joe Lauria said the threat of severe weather in Kansas City has been eliminated.

Showers may pass through Kansas City Monday night, but they won’t be anything like the storm that dumped 1.4 inches of rain earlier in the day.

“That big complex of thunderstorms that barreled through the area this morning is now moving away from Kansas City,” Fox 4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said. “But it’s altered the environment on top of the metro so much so that our severe weather risk here in the metro has been just about eliminated.”

A few thundershowers could occur Monday evening, but they won’t be severe, Lauria said.

Kansas City has received 55.13 inches of rain, making this the fourth wettest year on record, according to the National Weather Service’s office in Pleasant Hill. The weather service tracks rain measurements on an October through September calendar, so there’s still 36 more days to catch up to the 1960-1961 record of 57.87 inches of rain.

