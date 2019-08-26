Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible with afternoon storms in KC

Severe weather possible as thunderstorms roll across Kansas City Monday Very large hail and damaging wind are the main concerns as strong to severe storms roll across the Kansas City area Monday afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. An isolated tornado or two also possible. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Very large hail and damaging wind are the main concerns as strong to severe storms roll across the Kansas City area Monday afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. An isolated tornado or two also possible.

Strong to severe storms are expected to roll across the Kansas City area Monday afternoon and early evening, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Our biggest concern here is with very large hail and damaging winds,” Ritter said. “Morning thunderstorms may play a roll in some outflow boundaries and perhaps even produce a few isolated tornadoes later on today.”

The entire metro area is under the risk of severe storms, but areas at greater risk of severe weather includes Kansas City and points south and east of the area, she said.

“This is where we will have to really watch for the possibility of severe storms,” Ritter said.

Prior to the arrival of the storms, the Kansas City area will be pretty muggy Monday afternoon, with highs climbing back into the 80s. As the afternoon unfolds, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread. By 5 p.m., thunderstorms are expected to be widespread west of Kansas City.

Torrential rains is possible from these storms and could lead to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The threat of flash flooding will persist overnight Monday, with points southeast of Kansas City into central Missouri being at the greatest risk for flooding.

The rest of the work week is shaping up to be pretty nice.

“After today, it gets quiet with cooler, drier air in the forecast,” Ritter said.