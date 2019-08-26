Thunderstorms rumble through KC — and even stronger storms are possible later today

Hail, strong winds, torrential rains and isolated tornado possible in KC The Kansas City area has the potential to see strong to severe weather developing Monday afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. Strong wind, large hail, flooding and an isolated tornado possible. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City area has the potential to see strong to severe weather developing Monday afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. Strong wind, large hail, flooding and an isolated tornado possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the Kansas City metro as a severe thunderstorm rumbled through the area shortly before the lunch hour.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill issued the warning for Miami and southeastern Johnson counties in Kansas and Cass, northwestern Bates and southwestern Jackson counties in Missouri.

The thunderstorms come on what is expected to be a stormy day in the metro area.

“We are staying weather aware moving into the afternoon and evening hours,” said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. “We have the potential to see some strong to severe weather developing a little later on today.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The primary threat from the severe weather is strong damaging wind, large hail and flooding. The threat of tornadoes is low, with a few isolated tornadoes possible, she said.

The late-morning severe thunderstorm was located near Spring Hill about 11:15 a.m. Trained spotters reported that the storm was moving to the southeast at 45 mph and was producing 70 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail, according to the weather service.

Hail damage to vehicles and considerable tree damage was possible from the storm. Wind damage also was possible to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

SHARE COPY LINK A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the Kansas City metro as a severe thunderstorm rumbled through the area shortly before the lunch hour.

Cities included in the warning were Overland Park, Lee’s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill and others.

An urban and small stream flood advisory also was issued for the area because of the heavy rains. Cities under that advisory included Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Raytown, Belton, Raymore and others.

For the rest of Monday, the entire metro area is under the risk of severe storms. Areas at greater risk of severe weather include the Interstate 435 loop of the Kansas City area and points south and east of the area, Bogowith said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The storms moving through the Kansas City on Monday morning could cut down the chances for severe weather, pushing the threat of severe storms further south, she said.

“But more showers and thunderstorms will be firing up in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri around 3 p.m., moving into the metro area between 5 and 6 p.m. ,” Bogowith said.

The storms are expected to start pulling off to the south and east by 8 p.m.

“Then we are completely dry as we head into the overnight hours,” Bogowith said.