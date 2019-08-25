Weather News

Flood advisories issued across Kansas City area Sunday

PSA: Turn around don’t drown

Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads. By
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for most of the Kansas City area Sunday afternoon.

The advisory was issued for southeastern Platte County, northern Cass County, southern Clay County and Jackson County in Missouri as well as Wyandotte County and eastern Johnson County in Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, heavy rain is expected to cause flooding along streets, highways, streams and creeks.

Drivers are warned to avoid flooded roadways.

The advisories expire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

