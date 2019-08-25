Flood advisories issued across Kansas City area Sunday

PSA: Turn around don’t drown Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for most of the Kansas City area Sunday afternoon.

The advisory was issued for southeastern Platte County, northern Cass County, southern Clay County and Jackson County in Missouri as well as Wyandotte County and eastern Johnson County in Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, heavy rain is expected to cause flooding along streets, highways, streams and creeks.

Drivers are warned to avoid flooded roadways.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The advisories expire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.