Kansas City forecast: Rain expected to return Sunday, cooler temps will stick around

FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank provides a Saturday afternoon weather update FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank provides an afternoon weather update for The Star for Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Rain is expected to return to the Kansas City area Sunday morning.

The start of the weekend in Kansas City kicked off with cooler temperatures and dry weather, but rain and thunderstorms may be returning to the area soon, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

While the below-normal temperatures will stick around throughout the weekend and early next week, the weather service said the chance for rain and thunderstorms is expected to increase Saturday night and continue through Sunday.

Sunday’s storms aren’t expected to become severe, but another round of storms Monday has the potential for damaging winds and hail in the region, according to the weather service.

In a weekend weather update to The Star, FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank said temperatures have been in the 70s and are expected to stay that way for the rest of Saturday night.

The Kansas City area has seen some “very light sprinkles” of rain Saturday but most of the storms Saturday were expected to develop out to the west, Frank said.

Kansas City’s best chance for rain, he said, will be Sunday morning.

“We’ll expect to start off dry, cloudy,” Frank said. “The later you are out and about — 8, 9, 10 o’clock — that’s when we’re going to start to see some rain.”

Below normal temperatures will continue right through the work week, with thunderstorm chances increasing Monday and Monday night as a cold front approaches. Some storms could be severe with this activity, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. pic.twitter.com/uFyYAWEkUs — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 24, 2019

