Forecast calls for cooler weather in Kansas City through the weekend

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria gives a Thursday afternoon weather update

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Thursday afternoon weather update for The Star. Temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 70s to upper 60s late Thursday night. By
After a week of rain and hot weather in the Kansas City area, the forecast is calling for a drop in temperatures now and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be about 5 to 10 degrees below normal in the next two days, with temperatures in the lower 80s.

The weather service said the cooler weather started settling into the region Thursday.

If you’re heading out Thursday night, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said temperatures should be in the 70s, dropping down into the lower 70s to upper 60s overnight.

While there is a chance of isolated showers later Thursday afternoon or Thursday night, “most of you will stay dry,” Lauria said.

According to the weather service, the Kansas City area could see some rain through the end of the week, “but no hazardous weather is expected.”

