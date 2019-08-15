Golf ball-sized hail spotted in Kansas as severe storms move through KC region

The difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Golf ball-sized hail was reported Thursday evening in northeast Kansas as severe thunderstorms moved through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The storm was moving toward St. Joseph, Missouri, the weather service said in a tweet.

Golf ball sized hail reported at 5:21 pm near Denton, KS with this storm. Moving toward Doniphan, KS and eventually De Kalb, MO.



This storm may impact southern portions of St. Joseph in the next 10-15 minutes. https://t.co/E83TRHRALc — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 15, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Buchanan, Clay, Platte, Plattsburg and Clinton counties in Missouri.

A watch was issued for much of the Kansas City area including, Jackson Clay and Platte Counties in Missouri and Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties in Kansas.

According to the weather service, large hail is expected near Interstate 29 north of the Missouri River and more storms are expected to develop along and south of Interstate 70.

Two areas of potential Severe weather tonight:



1) Large hail (1-2" & 60mph winds) around I-29 N of the MO River.



2) We are watching for potential storm development along and S of I-70. If storms develop they will become severe quickly so stay weather aware tonight. pic.twitter.com/mEOUcKcZXU — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 15, 2019

Storms are expected to develop quickly and could include tornadoes, tennis ball sized hail, and wind up to 70 miles per hour.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/3X0KBOPH6N — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) August 15, 2019