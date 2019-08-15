Weather News
Golf ball-sized hail spotted in Kansas as severe storms move through KC region
Golf ball-sized hail was reported Thursday evening in northeast Kansas as severe thunderstorms moved through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The storm was moving toward St. Joseph, Missouri, the weather service said in a tweet.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Buchanan, Clay, Platte, Plattsburg and Clinton counties in Missouri.
A watch was issued for much of the Kansas City area including, Jackson Clay and Platte Counties in Missouri and Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties in Kansas.
According to the weather service, large hail is expected near Interstate 29 north of the Missouri River and more storms are expected to develop along and south of Interstate 70.
Storms are expected to develop quickly and could include tornadoes, tennis ball sized hail, and wind up to 70 miles per hour.
