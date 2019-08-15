Thunderstorms likely in the Kansas City area — here’s when to expect rain

KC Weather: Storms, thunderstorms moving into metro area Several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move across the Kansas City area by the end of this week. The first round of storms is expected around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, according FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move across the Kansas City area by the end of this week. The first round of storms is expected around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, according FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

Clouds will gather across the Kansas City area Thursday afternoon as several rounds of thunderstorms move into the metro, according to the local FOX4 television station.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms are increasing in the afternoon, especially for the north side of Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, who provided the updated forecast to The Star.

Storms are expected to inch their way into northwest Missouri about 3 p.m. and pull into Kansas City about 4 p.m. The storms will sweep off to the south and east by 5 and 6 p.m., Bogowith said.

The next round of storms are expected to arrive overnight.

“This one will be a little more widespread during the overnight hours that take us right on into Friday morning where we still could see a few showers and thunderstorms lingering,” Bogowith said.

There’s potential for storms to redevelop Friday afternoon.

“There’s a slight risk for strong to severe weather as we close out your work week,” Bogowith said.

The storms could bring heavy rains, depending on how they track across the metro area.

The chance for storms continues into the weekend, with strong storms possible Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.